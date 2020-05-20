TVA: Watauga Lake expected to rise to record levels by weekend

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Watauga Lake is expected to rise seven to eight feet between Wednesday and Sunday, according to the Tennessee Valley Authority River Forecast Center.

According to the TVA, the projected water level is dependent on rainfall and based on the current forecast.

The TVA release said that the pool levels at Watauga Lake have the potential to reach and surpass the record level of 1967.06.

The current record was set in 2013.

The TVA also reported South Holston Lake is expected to rise three to four feet in the same time frame.

Marinas, property owners and others along the lakeshores are urged to keep track of the lake levels by using the TVA Lake Info App.

You can also follow the levels online:

For Watauga Lake, click here.

For South Holston Lake, click here.