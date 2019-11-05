TVA to host information fair for Boone Dam Project on Dec. 3

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Valley Authority will host a public information fair on December 3 at Daniel Boone High School to inform residents about the Boone Dam Project.

According to a release from the TVA, the fair will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the school.

The fair will consist of tables stationed around the room displaying different areas of the project.

“Now that we are making so much progress in terms of construction of the underground cutoff wall, it seemed like a good time to meet with the public and answer any questions they might have,” said Construction Manager Kevin McMillion.

The release says McMillion also said the cutoff wall will be finished in the spring of 2021 when lake level fluctuations are set to start.

TVA says the project is on track to be completed in July 2020.

Crews are working five days per week in 24-hour shifts, according to McMillion.