TVA to host emergency exercise Saturday at Watauga, Wilbur dams

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Valley Authority will host an emergency exercise on Saturday at Wilbur and Watauga dams in Carter County.

TVA says people may notice unusual activity, including the presence of emergency vehicles, near both facilities but there is no cause for alarm.

The exercise will involve the Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department.

According to the fire department, the exercise will begin at 9 a.m. and will include touring a powerhouse so that emergency crews will be familiar with the facility in the event they have to respond to an emergency there.

TVA says this is part of a series of routine emergency exercises involving local first-responders.