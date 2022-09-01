KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The boat ramp near Boone Dam will be closed for a couple of days next week for maintenance work.

The ramp located at 685 Minga Road will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Tennessee Valley Authority contractors will be placing fiber cable across the water in the cove at the boat ramp. The TVA says the cable will be used to improve and update its fiber optic systems.

The ramp will be closed for public safety and TVA Police will secure the water to keep boats out of the cove area.