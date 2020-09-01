TVA to begin raising Boone Lake by 2 feet per week starting in October

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Valley Authority has announced fall fluctuations planned for Boone Lake starting in mid-October.

According to a newsletter from TVA, Boone Lake will be raised at a rate of two feet per week starting in mid-October if weather permits.

The lake level will hold at approximately 1360 feet through the winter until mid-March, according to TVA.

TVA says that estimated level is seven feet higher than Boone Lake’s current elevation.

Raising the lake level will allow TVA to access vegetation in coves with the use of barges, where it had been inaccessible by land.

Residents along the lake are asked to remove docks or materials below the winter elevation of 1,364 by October 31. Any other “dilapidated structures along the lakeshore” should also be removed.

According to TVA, docks and other temporary structures in need of immediate repairs will be tagged with laminated posters tied with orange ribbons.

