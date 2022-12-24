(WJHL) – The Tennessee Valley Authority is terminating its emergency load control program that was requiring rolling blackouts.

TVA terminated the program at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and local power companies such as BrightRidge and Bristol Tennessee Essential Services have sent news releases stating that this will end rolling blackouts.

Companies are continuing to ask customers to conserve energy and reduce electrical usage when possible.

Some things that you can do to reduce the amount of electricity you are using are:

Set the thermostat a bit lower than usual, as health allows

Refraining from using items that heavily consume electricity such as clothes washers and dryers

BrightRidge says that it will release more information when it comes from TVA and BTES says that it will stay in contact with TVA to determine if future action is necessary.

According to a Facebook post by the government of the City of Elizabethton. Elizabethton Electric General Manager Brandon Shell said that there is a “good possibility” that rolling blackouts will start again on Christmas morning as temperatures will likely be below zero again when factoring in wind chill.