















SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) hosted a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, April 5 to introduce new multi-use trails offering six more miles of exploration near South Holston Lake.

Construction on the project began in 2018 and ran for three years before finishing in 2021. The additional trails allow access for all ages and various skill levels.

All of the trails listed below are considered easy. The new trails are not limited to just kids, but welcomes all age groups and those with disabilities and inexperienced mountain bikers.

The King University Cycling Team, which has partnered with the TVA for five years, were the first riders on the new trails. The team will help maintain the trail system as part of the partnership.

Marc Upton, trail builder and owner of Rocktree Trails, has been involved since the beginning and helped name the trails along with Randy Short, the TVA’s East Operations forester.

The four new trails were named using a mix of history and observation:

The Dam Builders Trail: At 3.1 miles, The Dam Builders Trail was named because the area was used to collect materials to build South Holston Dam.

The Yelling Trail: This trail reflects the region’s importance during the Revolutionary War. The Overmountain Men, a band of Appalachian fighters from the time, yelled and screamed at loyalist forces to intimidate them in the Battle of Kings Mountain. The stunt earned the group the moniker of “The Yelling Boys”, and the trail calls back to the nickname.

The Pemberton Trail: Upton said a man named John Pemberton had a farm in the region that served as a gathering place for many of the Overmountain Men before their trip to the historic muster grounds in Sycamore Shoals.

The Power Flat Trail: When you ride the Power Flat Trail, you’ll notice an old car in a ditch along the way. Upton said that crews had been curious about the vehicle, and when inspecting it they found a tag on the back reading “Power Flat” and decided to run with the name.

Upton said each trail was classified as easy, and are open to mixed use for hikers and mountain bikers of all skill levels.

“I’d like to welcome the public to come out and use these trails,” Short said. “They are considered easy so if you’re inexperienced or maybe on the fence, if you want to try mountain biking or getting out on the trails, I’d advise you to come out and give them a try and once you start, you’ll really enjoy them.”

The new trails include a single parking lot.