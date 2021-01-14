TVA: Public comments requested for proposed transmission project in Bristol, Tenn.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Valley Authority is asking for input from the community regarding a proposed transmission system upgrade.

According to a release from TVA, the proposed $30 million project would provide upgrades that would “prepare for growth and increase power reliability in the Bristol, Tennessee, area.”

“TVA proposes to invest up to $30 million to build power lines from the existing Sullivan 500-kilovolt and Bluff City 161-kilovolt substations extending northeast to Bristol Tennessee Essential Services’ proposed South Bristol substation between Weaver Pike and State Route 394,” according to the release.

The release says the steel pole structures would be built on both existing and new 100-foot-wide right of way. Where possible, TVA says they plan to use existing rights of way to minimize impact.

Stakeholders may attend a virtual open house from January 14 through February 16 by clicking here. Detailed maps of the proposed plan are available as part of the open house.

Public comments on the proposed project can by submitted by calling TVA’s Todd Liskey at 800-362-4355 or by emailing newtransline@tva.com.