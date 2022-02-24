BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new project taking place at a Sullivan County elementary school seeks to give children a chance to work with some of the latest technology.

On Thursday, Tennessee Valley Authority President Jeff Lash presented a $5,000 check to Bluff City Elementary to get the program started.

Dash Robot (Photo: WJHL)

The TVA STEM Classroom Grant comes from an idea proposed by fifth-grade teacher Ashley Rhea. Rhea proposed a “Coding Corner” project that will now consist of technology that teachers can use in the classroom to help children learn more about coding and STEM.

“We used that to purchase some DASH Robots, a couple Bee-Bots and i-pads and a few other resources that are going to be used by all of our educators here at Bluff City to introduce our kids to coding and to STEM,” Rhea stated.

For those unfamiliar with the robots mentioned by Rhea, they are educational toys designed for younger children that can be programmed to do a number of things. This exposes children to coding, robotics and STEM at a young age.

The TVA has awarded a million dollars in STEM grants in 2022.