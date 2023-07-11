CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) plans to replace the Wilbur Dam Bridge, and officials held an open house meeting on Tuesday to receive public input and provide the community with information.

The meeting was held at the visitors center at Watauga Dam, and TVA officials said they’ll be replacing the roadway bridge across the Wilbur Reservoir near Elizabethton.

Bert Robinson, director of government and community relations for TVA in the East Region, said the current bridge has components dating back to the late-1800s and is due for a replacement because of safety reasons.

“This bridge was constructed back in 1942,” Robinson said. “It was actually constructed from a repurposed railroad bridge, which dates back from the 1890s. So, like anybody that age, it could use some work. So, for safety purposes and for a lot of other reasons, we’re replacing the bridge.”

Robinson said TVA leaders have already spoken with neighboring residents to let them know this project is in the works.

“We actually met with the residents of the area about a week or so ago just to give them a heads up, because they will obviously be the most impacted by this project, and we’re looking forward to speaking with folks tonight and making them aware of the project and answering any questions or concerns that they have.”

No definite timeline was provided by the TVA on the Wilbur Reservoir bridge replacement.