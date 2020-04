KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Valley Authority has announced prescribed burns in Kingsport on Friday for four hours.

According to a tweet from TVA Boone Dam Repair, the burns will take place at Boone Lake’s Forks of the River and Earl Light properties on Minga Road.

The burns will last for about four hours.

