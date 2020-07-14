TVA offers money-saving energy tips during rising temperatures

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Valley Authority has compiled a list of tips to help residents keep their electric bills down while the summer heat stretches on.

TVA says some of the following tips can help keep the your energy bills down while everyone else is cranking their AC:

Don’t use your dishwasher, clothes washer or dryer during the heat of the day.

Keep the cold air in the house by closing the doors.

Make sure your AC filter is clean.

Unplug any unused or unnecessary devices.

Switch to more energy-efficient light bulbs.

Keep the temperature in the house down by closing curtains.

Use your grill or microwave more to cook, since they use considerably less energy than an oven or stove top.

Use ceiling an floor fans to circulate air in the house, but only when you’re in the room.

You can see more tips and learn more about saving energy with the TVA by clicking here.