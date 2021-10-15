TVA: Millions of trout to be restocked in Tennessee waters

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is planning to restock waterways with millions of trout.

A multi-agency agreement involving the TVA and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is directing federal funds to three federal fish hatcheries that provide trout for stocking in Tennessee and Georgia.

The TVA held a ceremony in Bristol, Tenn. at South Holston Weir Dam on Friday, where they announced that they are committing $3 million to stock three million trout in waterways around the region.

Various types of trout will be placed into tailwaters and reservoirs in the Apalachis (Hiwassee) River, Blue Ridge, Boone, Cherokee, Fort Patrick Henry, Normandy, Norris, South Holston, Parksville, Watauga and Wilbur reservoirs.

TVA Vice President of River and Resources Management Allen Clare said, “Anglers come from all over the country to fish on TVA-managed lakes and rivers, and with this partnership, TVA will continue its role in making sure people will continue to enjoy some of the best trout fishing in the country.”

Courtesy: TVA, Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources, TWRA, US Fish and Wildlife Partnership

According to a release from the partnership, it is estimated that about 256,000 fishermen are expected to fish for trout in Tennessee and Georgia waters each year. The anglers spend about $73 for every dollar invested into the hatchery program, which is expected to have an economic impact of around $45 million.

“This fits into our mission of environmental stewardship, economic development and the enhancement of quality of life in the Tennessee Valley. An important way we accomplish this mission is by working with our valued partner agencies on projects such as this,” Clare stated.

According to the agreement, funding for the stocking program will be provided through the fiscal year 2024.