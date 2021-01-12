TVA may raise Boone Lake to summer pool this year

(WJHL) — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it may raise Boone Lake to its summer pool level later this year as it moves toward completing the Boone Dam repair project.

In an update Tuesday, TVA announced it will begin raising the lake level once again in March.

Project Manager Sam Vinson says the lake will be raised in steps, allowing for testing of the new cutoff wall and instrumentation at the dam.

“Our goal is to have the lake back up to or near summer pool during these fluctuations in 2021, a full year ahead of the original, projected timeframe,” Vinson said. “While there will not be a beach available for use in summer 2021 due to rising waters, the project will be complete and the entire Boone Dam recreational area will be restored to normal operations on time in July 2022.”

Completion of the underground cutoff wall, which is designed to stop water from seeping under the dam, is expected by this spring.

The lake hasn’t been at summer pool since 2014.