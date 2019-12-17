TVA implementing floating home regulations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The TVA is asking for public comment about new floating cabin regulations. The agency says these regulations are meant to establish health, safety and environmental standards on its waterways.

These include electrical safety, flotation, mooring, and wastewater discharge.

“We’re just happy to still be on the lake because about five years ago TVA tried really really hard to have us all removed,” says floating cabin owner, Karen Jenkins.

PREVIOUS STORY: TVA approves 30 year sunset on floating homes

Her floating home is moored at a marina on Boone Lake. She says it’s anchored to the marina’s dock and connected to its electricity and sewer line. But- that was all done on her own.

“I’m for rules and regulations, I think it will be safer and better for everyone,” said Jenkins. “If the TVA would have done their job back in 1978 and beyond and when they said ‘No more floating homes,’…we wouldn’t be where we are today but instead they let thousands more be built and they let hundreds more get into a state of deterioration and questionable wastewater management.”

Karen Jenkins’ floating cabin on Boone Lake.

Up until now, the TVA has not had rules and regulations regarding floating cabins on its waterways.

“There has not been a completely consistent way with the way people are treating these floating cabins,” said TVA Public Information Officer Jim Hopson.

The new rules would pertain to how the floating cabins are kept afloat and moored, how electricity is connected and how wastewater is released.

SEE MORE: TVA proposing new regulations on floating houses, asks for public input

Owners will also be required to register their homes with TVA by Jan. 1, 2021, with detailed plans and photos of their structure as well as its permits.

Environmentally harmful flotation products, like Styrofoam, would be prohibited and removed by the end of 2031.

“If an owner does not meet the specific standards to obtain the permit or does not obtain the permit by January 1st, 2024- then they can be required to remove their floating cabin from one of our reservoirs,” says Hopson.

Since most floating cabins are moored inside the harbor limits of established marinas it will be up to the marinas to enforce the rules according to Hopson.

Floating cabins on South Holston Lake.

Until March- those floating homeowners have a say in what they think the rules should be.

“We want to make certain that those who are going to be most impacted by this have a chance to look at the regulations and make public comments,” said Hopson.

SEE MORE: TVA’S FULL PROPOSAL

And he says those homeowners will have ample time to be in compliance.

“They will have at least two or three years in order to make any necessary changes before there could be a potential problem of obtaining the necessary permits,” says Hopson.

But- those who own floating cabins also hope the rules are fair and won’t cost too much upfront.

“We’ve been waiting for these rules and regulations and permit fees to come out and our only hope is that they are fair and they aren’t going to be cost-prohibitive to having a floating home on the water,” says Jenkins.

A floating cabin moored at a marina on Boone Lake.

The TVA’s public comment period for those proposed regulations continues until March 9th, 2020.

Written comments can be sent to David B. Harrell, Program Manager, Tennessee Valley Authority, 400 West Summit Hill Drive, WT 11A-K, Knoxville, TN 37902. Comments also may be submitted by email to fc@tva.gov or dbharrell@tva.gov.

TVA also created a website dedicated to the proposal for more information about the proposed amendments.