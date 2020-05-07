TVA Energy Monsters program goes online to educate kids during pandemic

(WJHL) – The TVA is working to education children about where energy comes from and how it works.

The goal of the TVA STEM Kids Energy Monsters Workshop is to help kids become better stewards of energy resources.

Normally, the program is held in classrooms or at the same time a similar program is happening for adults.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the workshop has moved online.

Melissa Hancock, the TVA’s Energy Rights Solutions program manager for the home, said if they can teach kids to be energy smart now, it will help them save money in the future — and help their parents do the same, now.

“We developed this so we can teach kids early how to save energy, how to become a champion throughout their lives,” Hancock said.

The next program is scheduled for Thursday, May 14 at 11 a.m. You can find more information and how to register here.