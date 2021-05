(WJHL) — An annual effort to clean up Boone Lake recently resulted in the collection of seven tons of trash, according to the Tennessee Valley Authority.

The TVA says its crews and volunteers also collected 67 tires and 72 blocks of Styrofoam during the annual Boone Lake Association cleanup day on April 24.

Nearly 500 TVA-donated trash bags were used during the event.

The TVA is in the process of raising the lake level back to normal as the Boone Dam repair project nears completion.