JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Renovations at the TVA Credit Union Ballpark during the 2022 season will launch with a new scoreboard.

Officials with the park revealed a new LED video board in the left field, measuring 30 feet wide and 16 feet tall, will replace the old board.

Park leaders added that the new board will have several features.

“That’s one thing I’ve learned from previous experience with video boards,” the park’s assistant general manager, Patrick Ennis, said. “Fans love to see themselves on the video board. We’re going to have a roving camera. It’s going to be able to show them up on the video board and getting them involved in the game.”

The Johnson City Doughboys, Tri-Cities Otter soccer club and the Science Hill baseball team will have the opportunity to enjoy the new display.

The Doughboys will kick off the 2022 on June 2 with a game against the Elizabethton River Riders.