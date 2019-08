SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Valley Authority has finished construction on a new fishing access ramp that people who may be handicapped can enjoy.

According to a Tweet from the TVA, the ramp is near the South Holston Dam in Sullivan County.

Our new handicapped-accessible fishing access ramp near South Holston Dam is now complete! This new ramp is located at a popular trout fishing spot on the tailwater of the dam in Sullivan County, TN. Come on down and do some premiere bank fishing! #TVAFun pic.twitter.com/WehHQrBYad — Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) August 5, 2019

The tweet says the spot offers great access to a trout fishing spot on the tailwater of the dam.