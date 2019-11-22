TVA campgrounds, visitor centers closing for winter

TENNESSEE (WJHL) — Campgrounds and visitors centers owned and operated by the Tennessee Valley Authority have officially closed for winter.

TVA said campgrounds at six dams have closed for the season.

According to the agency, that list includes:

Campgrounds and centers will reopen during spring 2020.

TVA says improvements will be going on at the parks during the closure.

The agency adds that day-use recreation areas on dam reservations remain open year-round. These recreation areas are used for hiking, fishing, boating, picnicking, wildlife viewing and swimming.