TVA campgrounds, visitor centers closing for winter

TENNESSEE (WJHL) — Campgrounds and visitors centers owned and operated by the Tennessee Valley Authority have officially closed for winter.
TVA said campgrounds at six dams have closed for the season.
According to the agency, that list includes:
- Cherokee Dam — Cherokee Reservoir in Jefferson City, Tenn.
- Douglas Dam — Headwater — Douglas Reservoir near Sevierville, Tenn.
- Douglas Dam — Tailwater — Douglas Reservoir near Sevierville, Tenn.
- Melton Hill Dam — Melton Hill Reservoir near Lenoir City, Tenn.
- Pickwick Dam — Pickwick Reservoir near Savannah, Tenn.
- Watauga Dam — Watauga Reservoir near Elizabethton, Tenn.
Campgrounds and centers will reopen during spring 2020.
TVA says improvements will be going on at the parks during the closure.
The agency adds that day-use recreation areas on dam reservations remain open year-round. These recreation areas are used for hiking, fishing, boating, picnicking, wildlife viewing and swimming.