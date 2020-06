BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Valley Authority invites you to check out two new multi-use trails near the South Holston Dam.

The “Yelling” and “Dam Builder” trails are open to both hikers and bikers, but they were specifically built for mountain bikers.

TVA says both trails are tied to history, with the Yelling Trail connected to the Revolutionary War and the Dam Builder Trail tied to the building of the South Holston Dam.

You can find more information about the trails on TVA’s website.