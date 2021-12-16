TVA Boone Dam project donates to Marine Corps Reserve for Toys for Tots program

Photo: TVA Boone Dam project workers once again collected toys for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program and brought them to the U.S. Armed Forces Reserve Center in Gray. (Courtesy of TVA)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The United States Marine Corps Reserve has received a load of toys from the TVA Boone Dam project to fuel their Toys for Tots program.

Sergeant Emily Kidwell and Major Brian Hua visited the Boone Dam site to thank the Boone Dam project workers in person for participating in the Toys for Tots program each year.

“We are so appreciative of this effort by the workers at the TVA Boone Dam project,” said Kidwell.

“The compassion and outpouring of support this project gives to the local community says a lot for this team,” said Quality Oversite manager Lenny Peterson, who is in charge of leading the toy drive each year.

Peterson added that the team has also provided for food the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.