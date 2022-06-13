(WJHL) — Temperatures in the mid-90s loom ahead in the Tri-Cities this week, and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and Bristol Tennessee Essential Services (BTES) asked that customers reduce their power usage to avoid outages.

TVA officials stated in a news release that the system expects the highest June temperatures in over a decade, which will drive the TVA’s peak demand to surge past 30,000 megawatts (MW). The electrical services ask customers to reduce their usage from 3-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Reductions may include postponing the use of electrical appliances, adjusting thermostats 2-3 degrees warmer and turning off lights and other appliances that are not needed.

“Per request from TVA, BTES has joined TVA in reducing power usage at our facilities by adjusting thermostats, reducing lighting, and taking other measures to reduce electricity consumption,” said Mike Browder, CEO of BTES. “The voluntary reduction is needed to help ensure a continued supply of power throughout the Tennessee Valley region and avoid interruptions in service.”

TVA and BTES will keep status reports updated throughout the heat wave, and crews will work around the clock to ensure possible outages stay at a minimum.

Storm Team 11 predicted that the extreme heat could lead to the development of strong to severe storms throughout the region.