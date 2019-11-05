TVA and Hands On! Discovery Center partner to open new Kinetic Wall exhibit

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hands On! Discovery Center and the Tennessee Valley Authority worked together to provide a new permanent exhibit at the Discovery Center Tuesday.







The Kinetic Wall gives guests the opportunity to interact with the exhibit, which includes magnetic tracks, chutes, tubes, spinners and other parts.

“Guests will actually be building a track that they will use to test out different physics principals including energy, friction, inertia, and gravity by using a variety of balls and letting them roll through the path the guest designed,” said Boone Dam construction manager Kevin McMillion.