TVA: 2020 officially ‘wettest year ever recorded in the Tennessee Valley’

(WJHL) – Tennessee Valley Authority officials released new information Tuesday that 2020 is officially the “wettest year ever recorded in the Tennessee Valley.”

TVA officials said in a release that as of December 14, 68.27 inches of precipitation was recorded on average across the Valley.

The previous record was set in 2018 with 67.01 inches.

James Everett, senior manager of TVA’s River Forecast Center said in part, “Before 2018, the previous record had stood for 45 years. Since 2018, we’ve either set a record or come close to it every year.”