GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tusculum University’s Upward Bound Program is sending students to New York City.

The five-week program consists of classes that prepare students for college. It gives high school students an opportunity to experience everything that college has to offer, including on-campus living.

David Smith, Director of the TRIO Programs at Tusculum University, said the goal of the program is to make students comfortable with all aspects of college, not just the heavy course load.

“Once the students are enrolled in college, then they’re familiar with what the higher education landscape is,” said Smith. “They’re familiar with the rigor of the academics, they’re familiar with the cultural piece of what a college experience is, living in a residence hall, managing their time.”

The program offers a variety of STEM classes and other courses, such as theater and humanities. The Upward Bound Program replicates the daily schedule of a full-time college student.

“It’s important to students because it ensures that underrepresented students have a place in higher education and that they actually enroll in post-secondary education,” said Smith. “Thinking broadly, our programs change generational poverty, it changes families’ lives.”

Guadalupe Flores, a rising junior in high school, has been attending the Upward Bound Program for the past two years. She said it has helped her decide her college career path.

“It’s just a great opportunity for high school students to get out of their comfort zone, learn about some real-life scenarios,” said Flores. “There is work-study where you can go into a certain workforce, and it gives you a general idea of if that’s what you want to do for your future career.”

Flores said she wants to be an anesthesiologist.

“It’s just a great learning opportunity, and I think that everybody should use it to an advantage whenever they can,” said Flores.

The Upward Bound Program occurs every summer. High school students can apply on the Tusculum University website.