Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department responds to multiple incidents within minutes of each other in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After battling a house fire late Saturday night, the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department was kept busy Sunday morning responding to three separate accidents.

According to Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department Chief Marty Shelton, the department had been responding to a call on Cannon Loop to assist the Nolichucky Valley Fire Department with a camper fire.

The call for the camper fire came in at 11:11 a.m. on Sunday morning.

At 11:20 a.m., TVFD was called off from responding to the camper fire while en route because of a vehicular accident on White House Road that resulted in a Jeep laying on its side off the road.

Chief Shelton tells News Channel 11 TVFD was called to Snapps Ferry Road at 11:46 a.m., where a vehicle had run into a ditch and had to be towed away.

Chief Shelton says miraculously no one was transported to any hospitals for injuries in any of the three incidents.