Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department responds to multiple incidents within minutes of each other in Greene Co.

Photo: Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department via Facebook

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After battling a house fire late Saturday night, the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department was kept busy Sunday morning responding to three separate accidents.

PREVIOUS STORY: UPDATE: Investigation continues into Saturday house fire in Greene County

According to Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department Chief Marty Shelton, the department had been responding to a call on Cannon Loop to assist the Nolichucky Valley Fire Department with a camper fire.

The call for the camper fire came in at 11:11 a.m. on Sunday morning.

At 11:20 a.m., TVFD was called off from responding to the camper fire while en route because of a vehicular accident on White House Road that resulted in a Jeep laying on its side off the road.

Chief Shelton tells News Channel 11 TVFD was called to Snapps Ferry Road at 11:46 a.m., where a vehicle had run into a ditch and had to be towed away.

Chief Shelton says miraculously no one was transported to any hospitals for injuries in any of the three incidents.

