Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department holds ‘Egg My Yard’ event

TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department held its first annual “Egg My Yard” event, according to a Facebook post.

The event, coordinated by fire department members and families, placed eggs around homes and businesses.

“This all took place in freezing temperatures, late at night or early morning, and in some instances while under attack from ducks, opossums, or dogs,” the post said.

According to the post, members distributed over 3,600 eggs to places in the Tusculum area.

The department said Texas Roadhouse and Dairy Queen sponsored meal cards and ice cream cards.

“The department appreciates the support, and we hope the cheer it brought, as shown in the family provided pictures, was about putting smiles on the children’s faces,” the post said.