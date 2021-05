GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) received a $12,680 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, according to a Facebook post on Saturday.

Those funds helped the volunteer fire department purchase 2,150 feet of supply hose to further assist its community during emergencies.

The TVFD thanked the foundation along with various donors for making the grant possible.