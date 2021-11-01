Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department awarded $10,000 grant

TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL) — A release on Monday announced that the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the 2021 CHEMTREC HELP Award.

The release states the funds will go toward purchasing hazardous materials and decontamination equipment.

Out of 119 applicants across the country, only five received the grant — TVFD being one.

The decontamination equipment will be used to wash fire fighters’ personal protective equipment, ensuring the gear stays clean and free of harmful cancer-causing carcinogens.

The release said that firefighters have a 9% higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer and a 14% higher risk of dying from cancer than the general population.

Other purchases the department will make using the grant include air monitoring meter, hoses, nozzles, decontamination packs, firefighting foam, SCBA air cylinders, SCBA air masks, salvage covers and more.

CHEMTREC partnered with the National Volunteer Fire Council to make the grants possible, totaling $50,000 to five volunteer fire departments. The agency acts as a 24/7 call center support and information during hazardous materials incidents and has engaged with emergency responders around the world for 50 years.