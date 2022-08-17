GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) crews responded to an unusual crash on Tuesday — a head-on collision between a combine corn harvester and a sedan.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the incident took place on East Andrew Johnson Highway Tuesday night. In images provided in the post, collecting spikes normally used to funnel stalks of produce into the machine can be seen narrowly glancing off the side of the vehicle and a large hole can be seen in the front windshield.

The combine harvester was traveling to a nearby field with a truck following behind it when the accident occurred, according to TVFD officials.

Photo: Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department

Photo: Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department

Photo: Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department

Officials with TVFD said the driver of the sedan was taken from the scene via EMS without life-threatening injuries.