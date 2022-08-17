GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – While crews were responding to one crash on Horse Creek Park Road, another crash occurred nearby, Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) officials said.

While on the scene of an overturned truck with fuel leaking from the tank, TVFD officials spun around to see another truck on its side with the grille of a minivan resting against its roof.

To retrieve the occupants of the second truck, crews stabilized the scene and the Jaws of Life were used to cut from the top of the vehicle’s windshield to its sunroof.

Photo: Tusculum VFD

According to TVFD officials, the drivers of both trucks were transported from the scene via EMS without life-threatening injuries.