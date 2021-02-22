Tusculum VFD: People in vehicle flee scene after crash on East Andrew Johnson Hwy. Sunday

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Multiple agencies are investigating after the occupants of a vehicle ran from the scene of a crash on East Andrew Johnson Highway early Sunday morning.

According to the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department, the crash occurred around 2:18 a.m. in the 5500 block of the highway near Ripley Island Road and Chuckey Doak Road.

Tusculum VFD told News Channel 11 the flipped vehicle was the only one involved in the crash.

The driver and occupant or occupants ran from the scene and were pursued by authorities, according to Tusculum VFD.

As of Monday morning, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said the driver of the vehicle has not been identified.