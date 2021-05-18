Tusculum VFD: Home destroyed after Monday night fire

TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department responded a structure fire on Monday night on Broyles Street.

According to the TVFD, firefighters were dispatched to the scene of a fire around 8 p.m. and cleared the scene around 10 p.m.

No injuries were reported at the fire, TVFD told News Channel 11.

The cause is undetermined as of Tuesday morning and is currently under investigation, according to TVFD.

TVFD said the home is considered a total loss.

In a Facebook post, the department stated that nearby response teams assisted in combating the fire. Cooperating crews included the Greeneville Fire Department, Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department and the Newmansville Volunteer Fire Department.