Tusculum VFD: Home damaged, items lost after garage fire Monday

TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Greene County home was damaged after a garage fire Monday evening.

According to the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to a home on Old Mine Road at 7:42 p.m. where a “heavy smoke plume” could be seen.

Crews arrived to find an outlying garage building burning.

Tusculum VFD reports radiant heat from the fire caused some damage to the nearby home. Pictures posted to the fire department’s page show damaged siding on the home.

A zero-turn lawnmower and several other items in the garage were destroyed, firefighters report.

No one was injured during the course of the fire, according to Tusculum VFD.

Fire crews cleared the scene around an hour later. The garage was destroyed.

Tusculum VFD reports a fuel pump malfunction in the garage could be the cause of the fire.

The Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department and Newmansville Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene to assist. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Light and Power and Greene County EMS also provided support.