GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Multiple Greene County fire departments responded to a barn fire in Baileyton on Monday night.

According to Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department’s post on Twitter, the barn was full of hay.

3rd due department for a barn full of hay with the United VFD and the Newmansville VFD pic.twitter.com/BP3No2Y40E — Tusculum VFD (@TusculumVFD) February 4, 2020

United Volunteer Fire Department and Newmansville Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the fire.

Tusculum VFD told News Channel 11 that as of 2 a.m. on Tuesday, crews from United VFD were still at the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.