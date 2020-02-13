1  of  12
Tusculum VFD: Crews on scene of crash on East Andrew Johnson Highway

Photo: Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – First responders are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on East Andrew Johnson Highway in Greene County.

The crash occurred at Rheatown Road, according to the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department.

TVFD told News Channel 11 that minor injuries were reported at the crash.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Map, traffic is backed up in the westbound lanes.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Details are limited at this time.

