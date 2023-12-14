GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tusculum University has been busy this holiday season helping ensure gifts find themselves under Greene County children’s trees.

University leadership stated in a news release that Tusculum works alongside the Greeneville/Greene County Community Ministries Food Bank’s Angel Tree Program each year. Angel Tree gifts could be purchased by individuals or by teams.

Dr. Shelby Ward, director of the Center for Civic Advancement, and Amanda Lunceford, a member of the Bonner Leader Program, stand by gifts for the Angel Tree initiative. (Courtesy of Tusculum University)

In 2023, members of the Tusculum University community provided gifts to 43 children through the program.

Additionally, the Tusculum Facilities Management Department held its annual auction to raise funds for foster children gifts. The auction raised $2,644, and an extra $221 was donated.

According to the university, that $2,865 surpassed 2022 by more than $1,000 and will provide Christmas gifts to 12 foster children.

“We are thrilled to bring joy and smiles to children who otherwise might not receive Christmas presents like others,” Tusculum President Dr. Scott Hummel said in the release. “As part of our caring Christian environment, we are focused on ensuring people inside the university and the community feel valued and supported. I am proud of our faculty, staff and students who demonstrated their compassion and commitment to serve others in a meaningful way.”