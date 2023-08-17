GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – New students moved into their dorms on Tusculum University’s campus Thursday.

Jim Wozniak, Tusculum’s director of communications, told News Channel 11 that 490 new students make up the incoming class, up 150 from last fall.

The university launched its Dorm Refresh Campaign over the summer to renovate several residence halls. Wozniak said Thursday some work still remains, but plenty of progress has been made.

Move-in officially lasted until 2:30 p.m., and shortly afterward, Tusculum kicked off its Pioneer WOW (Welcome Orientation Week) event. Pioneer WOW aims to help new students adjust to life on campus and form friendships.

Students are engaged in activities practically non-stop through Saturday night, which include activities like an Amazing Race and scavenger hunt, a movie night, a day of service, a bonfire, games and more. The full Pioneer WOW lasts ten days.