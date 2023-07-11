GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health and Tusculum University have partnered together to build a Child Care Center for Early Learning on the college campus, with hopes of opening this fall.

Corporate Director of Early Care and Education for Ballad Health Amy Doran said the goal of the new center is to help alleviate the childcare crisis in Tennessee.

“We are living in a child care desert and essentially we don’t have enough child care, enough quality child care. If you look at some of the quality centers, they have very long waiting lists,” said Doran. “We decided that we need to step up and open up quality programs that are both affordable and accessible for families so that they can go to work and not worry about their children.”

The new center will be located in the old Shulman Art Center and have a capacity of 92. Doran said they will also have extended hours for working parents to further make childcare more accessible.

“It’s going to provide much-needed child care and enable families to be able to go back to work or maintain the work environment,” said Doran. “They will be nurtured and at the same time will be providing a quality program that’s going to get them ready for kindergarten.”

Scott Hummel, President of Tusculum University, said the new childcare center is beneficial to the Pioneer community.

“We know how critically important child care is for the development of future readers, and for the confidence of students,” said Hummel. “Healthy families and good child care lead to good outcomes in the community and in universities.”

Hummel said he knows how vital quality childcare is to parents that are in college, as well as the kids being cared for.

“We all know, particularly as a university, how important child care is for the development of children as they become teenagers, as they become future college students,” said Hummel. “Stronger college students often have good child care.”

Officials said they hope to have the facility open by the fall of this year.