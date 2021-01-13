Tusculum University to provide free tax preparation services in Greeneville, Johnson City

MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 22: A copy of a IRS 1040 tax form is seen at an H&R Block office on the day President Donald Trump signed the Republican tax cut bill in Washington, DC on December 22, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Kathy Pickering, vice president of regulatory affairs and executive director of The Tax […]

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you dread filling out your annual tax returns, Tusculum University is offering free assistance.

According to a release from Tusculum, the school is participating in its fifth Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program in 2021.

Services will be available on-campus in Greeneville and at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Johnson City. The service will be available in February, March and April.

The following people may receive the university’s service:

Anyone with a gross income of less than $57,000

Anyone older than 65

Anyone with a disability

Anyone who does not speak English as their primary language

Assistance is provided by students and volunteers who have been trained to give customized service. The IRS certifies student and volunteer preparers.

People hoping to receive help in Greeneville can find assistance in Rooms 001 and 005 on the base floor of the Meen Center on campus. That service will be available Thursdays from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, Feb. 25, March 4, March 11, March 18, March 25, April 1 and April 8.

Anyone hoping to get help in Johnson City can go to the church at 2343 Knob Creek Road on Mondays from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Feb. 22, March 1, March 8, March 15, March 22, March 29 and April 5.

To make an appointment for help, call Dr. Harold Branstrator, an associate professor of management at Tusculum and former IRS revenue agent who trained the volunteers, at 423-636-7414.

Appointments are 45 minutes with additional time possible, if necessary.

The release says people should bring their W-2 and 1099 forms, tax documents and any other necessary materials with them to appointments.

If you would like to assist as a volunteer, Dr. Branstrator is still searching for willing participants. Contact him to inquire about training sessions.