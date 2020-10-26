Tusculum University to host event to assist families in completing FAFSA

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tusculum University is offering help to students who may need help filling out their Free Application for Financial Student Aid form.

According to a release from the school, an event will be held on the Greeneville campus on Thursday, October 29.

Students and families can receive assistance at the Drive-In to Your Future event from 4-6 p.m. in the parking lot between the Meen Center and Pioneer Field.

Face coverings and physical distancing are required at the event.

Students are not required to have applied to Tusculum to attend the event.

All students will be able to walk the red carpet at the event and receive a goodie bag complete with information before returning to their vehicle with the completed FAFSA form.

Parents should also attend to provide financial information for the forms.

To sign up and register for the event, click here.