TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tusculum University and local law enforcement agencies will take part in an active shooter drill Dec. 15.

According to the university, the drill will begin at 10 a.m. on the campus and should wrap up around 11:30 a.m.

“We emphasize that this is a drill, and the public should not think an actual emergency is taking place on campus,” Shane Matthews, Tusculum’s chief of campus safety, said in a release. “We will take this training seriously, however, and simulate what might transpire were this a real event so that we will be prepared should we ever have to address such an incident. We hope we never have to apply what we learn to a real-life scenario, but we need to participate in this training as part of our responsibility to those we serve.”

Faculty, staff and students will take part in the drill, and Tusculum will send messages through its emergency alert system. Those messages will reiterate that the activity is part of a drill.

In addition to the messages sent through the alert system, Tusculum will also place signs throughout campus reminding people of the drill.

The following agencies will take part in the drill:

Greene County Sheriff’s Department

Greeneville Police Department

Tusculum Police Department

Tusculum University Office of Campus Safety

Greeneville Fire Department

Tusculum Fire Department

Greene County Emergency Medical Service

Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Management Agency

Greene County EMA Director Heather Sipe said the drill will allow all involved agencies and the school to be more efficient in the event of an actual threat and also develop communication between departments.