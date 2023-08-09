GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Amazon Prime’s streaming series, “The College Tour” is filming one of its episodes on the campus of Tusculum University. The College Tour tells the story of what life is like on college campuses across the country and around the world.

“I think being the first institution in Tennessee of higher learning, we should definitely be highlighted more than we are,” said Tusculum student Maggie Vickers. “There are so many upsides to us being a small school. You get a personal relationship with your professors, with the staff members, everything.”

There will be 13 segments to the episode, each highlighting different aspects of the university.

“Some of these segments will be a coffee with the president,” said Dr. Scott Hummel, President of Tusculum University. “They will also be answering questions about financial aid or admissions, but there will also be segments about different parts of our mission, athletics and experiential education.”

Hummel told News Channel 11 he is excited to have the opportunity to showcase the school, and students will have the chance to audition and be a part of the show.

“Students are able to audition for individual segments,” said Hummel. “We have already started to receive those. We will then look at the students that best align with those particular segments.”

Hummel said the bulk of the filming will be in mid-October, and students have until Aug. 13 to audition for a part.

“It’s a great opportunity for Greene County, Greeneville and the surrounding area because this is a great place to live,” Hummel said. “This is a great place to live when you graduate, to stay and to be engaged in the community and engaged in the workforce.”

Vickers said as a student, being a part of the film will boost resumes for students nearing graduation.

“Everybody’s in student council, everybody does volunteer work,” said Vickers. “You did interviews for your school, so I think that’s incredibly important. And it’s something that not everybody has so it makes you a little bit more unique.”

The episode of The College Tour featuring Tusculum University will be available on May 28, 2024, but the university will have early access in February to promote it.