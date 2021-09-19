Tusculum University students engage in community service for Nettie Day

TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students of Tusculum University completed community service projects around the area in honor of Nettie Fowler McCormick Service Day on Friday, Sept. 17.

According to a release from the University, in order to make Nettie Day a success, AmeriCorps funded the day with a $58,247 grant to help purchase equipment needed to take on projects. The grant was a 9/11 Day of Service grant, which requires the recipient to complete some projects that help veterans.

Students completed projects such as crafting blankets for chemotherapy and dialysis patients at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Johnson City, making jump ropes for the Isaiah House in Greene County, as well as making dog toys and treats for the Humane Society in Greene County.

The release also says students created 2.500 food packages for the Second Harvest Food Bank in Blountville, while also completing tasks at Tusculum city park where they painted, cleaned, and installed a footbridge for a new walking trail.

“The benefit of Nettie Day is in the valuable lessons about service that it teaches our students and the enhancement to our region’s quality of life. We are proud to keep this longstanding tradition alive at Tusculum,” said assistant director of Tusculum University’s Center for Civic Engagement, Amanda Delbridge.

Tusculum University instills the value of civic engagement and community service into their students at an early stage in their academic careers. President of Tusculum University, Dr. Scott Hummel said that he believes the university’s commitment to civic engagement produces better citizens.