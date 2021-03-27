Tusculum University students and faculty work to clean up College Creek

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tusculum University students and faculty worked together to clean a part of College Creek and adjacent wooded area on Friday, according to a press release.

In the press release, university officials said about 20 participants “picked up a variety of items in and around the section of the creek that runs from the Paul E. Hayden Educational Wetland to the Doak House Museum.”

Some of the items collected include soft drink bottles, a tricycle and car seats.

“It is important to raise awareness about environmental protection and citizens taking an active role in that effort,” said Dr. Susan Monteleone, associate professor of biology, who organized the event.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency put money towards the cleanup through a $1,000 grant for the supplies, T-shirts and other elements of the event.