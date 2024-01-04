GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tusculum University received a $120,000 grant from the State of Tennessee to improve safety at the school.

According to a release from the university, the funds will be used to advance security measures for the campus. Key card technology will be implemented to maintain safety for students and staff.

Dr. Scott Hummel, the president of Tusculum, expressed gratitude to the state and emphasized the importance of ensuring that safety remains a priority for the university.

“We know students and their parents are looking for a safe campus environment where students can focus on their academic preparation, career readiness and personal development,” Hummel said in the release. “We provide a fun, engaging, and welcoming atmosphere but are cognizant of the importance to take necessary steps to ensure people’s safety. We are always examining ways we can protect everyone on campus.”

Other measures have been taken to improve the university’s security. Recently, $1,000 was awarded to the school to support education regarding alcohol use, bystander intervention and impaired driving.