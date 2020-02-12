Tusculum University places time capsule on campus to be opened by future students, staff in 100 years

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tusculum University continued to celebrate 225 years of education by placing a time capsule in the Meen Center for future students, faculty and staff 100 years from now to learn about their history.

Around 40 items were placed in the metal time capsule, which was then placed behind a date stone in the Meen Center.

Photo: Tusculum University

“As we recognize 225 years of preparing students for the next stage of their lives, the time capsule is an excellent way to honor our history of service,” said acting university president Dr. Greg Nelson. “Just as we have learned much from our predecessors at this great university, we present these gifts to those who will follow us so they will grow in their knowledge of Tusculum.”

Some of the items inside the capsule include T-shirts, letters, a laptop, banners and editions of the university’s magazine. An alumnus of the school added a collection of letters to his mother from his time as a student 50 years ago.

“It is fitting for us to install a time capsule to remember them and other pioneers and what they have done for us,” Dr. Nelson said. “This is a university rich with history, but history is about telling the story of what has been. This time capsule is a belief in what will be because when it is opened in 100 years, Tusculum will be an even more thriving institution.”