Tusculum University offering online book clubs to connect with the community during COVID-19

TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tusculum University is offering a unique opportunity this summer for those who like to read – an online book club.

Tusculum faculty and staff will lead seven different virtual book groups via zoom.

The books come from a variety of genres.

It’s a way for the university to give back during the covid-19 pandemic.

“The library is just very welcoming in bringing people in from our community and so this is one way for us to continue to do that when we’re in a pandemic that is not allowing them in our building at the moment.”

Book club groups start June 1st and are open to everyone.

The book groups are:

• “Faith Unraveled: How a Girl Who Knew All the Answers Learned to Ask Questions” by Rachel Held Evans, Mondays at 5 p.m. ET from June 1-July 13, led by Rachael Barnett, director of Student Support Services, and Christy Cole, director of institutional research and effectiveness

• “What Would Dolly Do?: How to Be a Diamond in a Rhinestone World” by Lauren Marino, Tuesdays at 6 p.m. ET from June 2-16, led by Lisa Shiveler, grant writer

• “The Night Tiger” by Yangsze Choo, Saturdays at 2 p.m. ET from June 6-27, led by Dr. Michael Bodary, associate professor of English

• “The War That Saved My Life” by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley, Tuesdays at 7 p.m. ET from June 9-16, led by Holly Ratcliff, visiting assistant professor of English

• “Heaven and Hell: A History of the Afterlife” by Bart D. Ehrman, Tuesdays at 10 a.m. ET from June 9-30, led by Dr. Travis Williams, associate professor of religion

• “What You Are Getting Wrong About Appalachia” by Elizabeth Catte, Tuesdays at 11 a.m. ET from July 7-28, led by Dr. Ashley Rattner, assistant professor of American literature, and Ida Ruth Naillon, a spring Tusculum graduate who earned a bachelor’s degree in English

• “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel, Thursdays at 3 p.m. ET from July 23-Aug. 6, led by Ian Ostrander, Upward Bound counseling specialist and a doctoral student in research psychology

Those wanting to join a book group can visit the Garland Library website for more information and to sign up.