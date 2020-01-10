Tusculum University names Dr. Scott Hummel 29th president

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tusculum University named their 29th president on Friday.

According to a release from the university, Dr. Scott Hummel will begin his in his new role as president on February 17.

Dr. Hummel will succeed Dr. Greg Nelson, who has been acting university president since August.

Dr. Hummel has worked as an education professional for 30 years.

According to the release, Dr. Hummel has worked at his alma mater, William Carey University in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, since 2008.

Dr. Hummel received his Bachelor of Arts in biblical studies from William Carey in 1987 before getting a Master of Divinity in biblical languages in 1997 from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas.

He received his doctorate in biblical backgrounds and archaeology in 1996 from Southwestern Baptist.

The release says before he began in higher education, Dr. Hummel served as a special education math teacher and science teacher in the Fort Worth Independent School District.

He has served as William Carey’s executive vice president and provost since 2013.

Dr. Hummel also taught religion courses at William Carey and other previous schools he worked for.

Dr. Hummel’s wife, Starr, is a high school anatomy and physiology, earth science, biology and genetics teacher, as well as a graduate of Appalachian State University. They have three daughters.